London Broncos’ new boss Jason Demetriou responds to potential NRL coaching gig shot

LONDON BRONCOS’ new head coach Jason Demetriou has yet to take charge of a Championship game, but he is already being asked about being the PNG Chiefs’ boss when they enter the NRL in 2027.

With Demetriou leading the Papua New Guinea national team in the Pacific Bowl at present, all eyes are firmly focused on the new PNG team that will become the NRL’s newest franchise in 2027.

And, speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Demetriou confirmed he’s spoken to officials about the coaching role.

“I love coaching the Kumuls and it would be fantastic to build something from the ground up in a country devoted to rugby league,” Demetriou told the Australian publication.

“There’s a real excitement around the bid, and you can feel it within the community.

“The amount of players who’ve played in the NRL or Super League is growing each year.

“Four of our five spine members were born and bred here and have come through the Hunters system.”

Of course, Demetriou – who was axed as South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach midway through the 2024 NRL season and was linked with a number of coaching roles before taking up the mantle at London on a three-year deal.

The Broncos had been angling for a return to Super League via an independent panel, but that panel decided to go with Toulouse Olympique and York Knights.

However, the appetite amongst new owners Darren Lockyer and Grant Wechsel is still very much high as the capital club aims to reorganise and try again for a place in the top flight.

The Broncos have already brought in the likes of NRL stars Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Siliva Havili and Dean Hawkins.