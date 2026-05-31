London Broncos not perfect but still comfortably beat Hunslet

HUNSLET 18 LONDON BRONCOS 54

PHIL CAPLAN, South Leeds Stadium, Sunday

IT was a superhero-themed matchday for this extra fixture following Featherstone’s enforced withdrawal from the second tier – appropriate with the competition’s unbeaten leaders rolling up.

But while London ran in nine tries, Neil Tchamambe with three of them, and topped 50 points, they were loose with a tendency to overplay against a determined and always hardworking Hunslet.

The difference was on the teamsheets, with Broncos coach Jason Demetriou having the luxury of rotation while Hunslet, even with the excellent Billy Jowitt and Myles Harrop back, were only able to scrape together 18 players for consideration, with a consequent discrepancy in size.

After the sides were led out by Lindsey Burrow and her children, it didn’t take long for London to go ahead.

Lee Gaskell’s kick just went long, and while Morea Morea looked to take a quick tap into space but was brought back, James Meadows put Luke Smith into a gap and he cantered to the posts.

Meadows landed the first of nine conversions from as many attempts

Defensively Cam Berry and Harrison Gilmore valiantly tried to stem the rising tide, but Gaskell’s pass was picked off by Tchamambe, who eased over.

Hunslet gained a foothold, with the evasive Dan Abram combining with Berry and Anthony Walker.

Mackenzie Turner started, by his interception of Gairo Voro’s pass, and ended, after Gaskell’s chip, the move which brought a 17th-minute try, goaled by Jowitt.

But Hunslet spilled the ball on their own 30 and London ran on the last, Meadows and Morea putting Tchamambe in again.

After 27 minutes, Meadows and Connor O’Beirne set up Sadiq Adebiyi to score, although Hunslet responded when Gaskell forced a drop-out and Dominic Tydeman grubbered for Turner’s second, again improved by Jowitt.

However after Hunslet put the ball out on their own 20, London had a penalty near the posts, and Emarly Bitungane powered over.

On the stroke of half time, Gaskell’s chip to the left gained another set of six and he combined with Jowitt to send Jayden Hatton bravely in wide out. Jowitt converted from the touchline, so London now led 30-18.

Gaskell and Abram, with a lovely chip and gather, had Hunslet attacking at the start of the second half, when London were profligate with the ball.

But the hosts were the masters of their own downfall, as Jowitt couldn’t hold a difficult pass and Morea picked up and sprinted 65 metres to go over.

Meadows and Morea then put Tchamambe over for his third before London gained back-to-back penalties and O’Beirne sent Ben Hursey, a former Leeds Academy player, crashing through.

Voro and Sam Davis were next to break as Hunslet tired, and a long pass sent Morea in to bring up the half-century.

London now have 26 points and lead the way by six from Newcastle, Oldham and Barrow.

GAMESTAR: James Meadows, always seeming to have time on his hands, assisted on a number of tries and was faultless with his goal-kicking.

GAMEBREAKER: The Broncos’ first try in the second half ensured they’d quell any thoughts of a Hunslet shock.

MATCHFACTS

HUNSLET

1 Billy Jowitt

21 Mackenzie Turner

29 Jayden Hatton

3 Myles Harrop

18 Jimmy Watson

6 Lee Gaskell

7 Dan Abram

28 Anthony Walker

14 Cam Berry

26 Ethan O’Hanlon

11 Harrison Gilmore

27 Charlie Graham

13 Eddie Battye

Subs (all used)

8 Harvey Hallas

20 Liam Carr

21 Jack Ward

36 Dominic Tydeman

Tries: Turner (17, 32), Hatton (39)

Goals: Jowitt 3/3

BRONCOS

1 Morea Morea

2 Elliot Wallis

27 Teddy Davidson

20 Brandon Webster-Mansfield

26 Neil Tchamambe

23 Gairo Voro

18 James Meadows

8 Reagan Campbell-Gillard

9 Sam Davis

10 Emarly Bitungane

15 Sadiq Adebiyi

11 Luke Smith

13 Siliva Havili

Subs (all used)

6 Connor O’Beirne

14 Finley Glare

17 Marcus Stock

19 Ben Hursey

Tries: Smith (4), Tchamambe (10, 23, 59), Adebiyi (27), Bitungane (36), Morea (52, 73), Hursey (66)

Goals: Meadows 9/9

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 6-12, 6-18, 6-24, 12-24, 12-30, 18-30; 18-36, 18-42, 18-48, 18-54

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hunslet: Billy Jowitt; Broncos: James Meadows

Penalty count: 4-6

Half-time: 18-30

Referee: Denton Arnold

Attendance: 951