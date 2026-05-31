London Broncos not perfect but still comfortably beat Hunslet

HUNSLET 18 LONDON BRONCOS 54
PHIL CAPLAN, South Leeds Stadium, Sunday
IT was a superhero-themed matchday for this extra fixture following Featherstone’s enforced withdrawal from the second tier – appropriate with the competition’s unbeaten leaders rolling up.
But while London ran in nine tries, Neil Tchamambe with three of them, and topped 50 points, they were loose with a tendency to overplay against a determined and always hardworking Hunslet.
The difference was on the teamsheets, with Broncos coach Jason Demetriou having the luxury of rotation while Hunslet, even with the excellent Billy Jowitt and Myles Harrop back, were only able to scrape together 18 players for consideration, with a consequent discrepancy in size.
After the sides were led out by Lindsey Burrow and her children, it didn’t take long for London to go ahead.
Lee Gaskell’s kick just went long, and while Morea Morea looked to take a quick tap into space but was brought back, James Meadows put Luke Smith into a gap and he cantered to the posts.
Meadows landed the first of nine conversions from as many attempts
Defensively Cam Berry and Harrison Gilmore valiantly tried to stem the rising tide, but Gaskell’s pass was picked off by Tchamambe, who eased over.
Hunslet gained a foothold, with the evasive Dan Abram combining with Berry and Anthony Walker.
Mackenzie Turner started, by his interception of Gairo Voro’s pass, and ended, after Gaskell’s chip, the move which brought a 17th-minute try, goaled by Jowitt.
But Hunslet spilled the ball on their own 30 and London ran on the last, Meadows and Morea putting Tchamambe in again.
After 27 minutes, Meadows and Connor O’Beirne set up Sadiq Adebiyi to score, although Hunslet responded when Gaskell forced a drop-out and Dominic Tydeman grubbered for Turner’s second, again improved by Jowitt.
However after Hunslet put the ball out on their own 20, London had a penalty near the posts, and Emarly Bitungane powered over.
On the stroke of half time, Gaskell’s chip to the left gained another set of six and he combined with Jowitt to send Jayden Hatton bravely in wide out. Jowitt converted from the touchline, so London now led 30-18.
Gaskell and Abram, with a lovely chip and gather, had Hunslet attacking at the start of the second half, when London were profligate with the ball.
But the hosts were the masters of their own downfall, as Jowitt couldn’t hold a difficult pass and Morea picked up and sprinted 65 metres to go over.
Meadows and Morea then put Tchamambe over for his third before London gained back-to-back penalties and O’Beirne sent Ben Hursey, a former Leeds Academy player, crashing through.
Voro and Sam Davis were next to break as Hunslet tired, and a long pass sent Morea in to bring up the half-century.
London now have 26 points and lead the way by six from Newcastle, Oldham and Barrow.
GAMESTAR: James Meadows, always seeming to have time on his hands, assisted on a number of tries and was faultless with his goal-kicking.
GAMEBREAKER: The Broncos’ first try in the second half ensured they’d quell any thoughts of a Hunslet shock.
MATCHFACTS
HUNSLET
1 Billy Jowitt
21 Mackenzie Turner
29 Jayden Hatton
3 Myles Harrop
18 Jimmy Watson
6 Lee Gaskell
7 Dan Abram
28 Anthony Walker
14 Cam Berry
26 Ethan O’Hanlon
11 Harrison Gilmore
27 Charlie Graham
13 Eddie Battye
Subs (all used)
8 Harvey Hallas
20 Liam Carr
21 Jack Ward
36 Dominic Tydeman
Tries: Turner (17, 32), Hatton (39)
Goals: Jowitt 3/3
BRONCOS
1 Morea Morea
2 Elliot Wallis
27 Teddy Davidson
20 Brandon Webster-Mansfield
26 Neil Tchamambe
23 Gairo Voro
18 James Meadows
8 Reagan Campbell-Gillard
9 Sam Davis
10 Emarly Bitungane
15 Sadiq Adebiyi
11 Luke Smith
13 Siliva Havili
Subs (all used)
6 Connor O’Beirne
14 Finley Glare
17 Marcus Stock
19 Ben Hursey
Tries: Smith (4), Tchamambe (10, 23, 59), Adebiyi (27), Bitungane (36), Morea (52, 73), Hursey (66)
Goals: Meadows 9/9
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 6-12, 6-18, 6-24, 12-24, 12-30, 18-30; 18-36, 18-42, 18-48, 18-54
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Hunslet: Billy Jowitt; Broncos: James Meadows
Penalty count: 4-6
Half-time: 18-30
Referee: Denton Arnold
Attendance: 951