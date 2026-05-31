Salford rampant in North Wales Crusaders’ homecoming

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 0 SALFORD 86

DAVE PARKINSON, Stadiwm CSM, Sunday

FOUR tries from former North Wales halfback Toby Hughes were the highlight as well-supported Salford spoiled the new-look Crusaders’ homecoming.

Swift recruitment including the use of loans meant North Wales again managed to assemble a squad, but as the match wore on, the visitors were well on top.

It was Salford who imposed themselves first when following two penalties in succession, Brad Dwyer ran to the posts from dummy-half and Kieran Dixon converted – the first of 13 goals from 16 attempts.

Excellent defence on their own line meant North Wales held Jack Bibby out, but Salford grabbed their second try with a high-speed move down the right, Hughes supporting Dwyer to go in for his first.

Joe Hartley extended the lead to 14-0 after 20 minutes following a spell of pressure from the hosts.

Lewis Holgate was held up at the other end following some neat play around the middle by Kieran Moran, and North Wales had another chance but the ball fizzed out of Connor Terrill’s grasp.

Salford went 90 metres on the next set before Hughes picked his way through the line for his second try.

A big tackle by Eoin Bowie forced an error from Hartley but Salford turned on the attack and Keane Gilford was next on the scoreboard.

And when Cameron Bate supported on the inside of Dwyer to cross after 35 minutes, Dixon added his third goal for 30-0.

The last few minutes of the first half became a procession for the visitors as Cole Oakley put Callum Green in down the right, then more swift play led to Dwyer producing further fear in the defence, with former North Wales man Shaun Costello linking with Hughes, who blazed away from his cover.

Dixon improved both and it 42-0 at the turn.

The game continued in a similar vein in the second half with Hartley striding through for his second try barely two minutes in.

A wide pass from Oakley gave Green time and space to cross for his second and Salford’s tenth to take the visitors beyond 50 points.

Dixon added his eighth conversion six minutes later after Dan Lynch went under the posts.

Hughes was denied before Harry Coleman barrelled forward to win a penalty for North Wales and Dixon tapped a tricky kick from Brad Billsborough behind his line with Leo Skerrett-Evans in pursuit.

Moran was held up in the 57th minute before Hughes scored his fourth try with some quick feet.

Hughes was fouled over the line and the resulting penalty took Dixon to ten goals and the visitors to 68-0.

Coleman was sinbinned for a high tackle on Lewis Pilling with 17 minutes remaining and there was a melee after Hartley was forced into touch, both the Salford man and Matt Lightfoot being yellow carded.

North Wales tried to play their way out with eleven men but an error was pounced on by Green for his hat-trick.

The Colwyn Bay side rallied, forcing a further drop-out, but a late two-try cameo from Finley Yates meant Salford finished on a high with 15 in all, Dixon ending on those 13 goals.

In between the last two tries, North Wales’ Will Fearnley was red carded for a tip-tackle.

GAMESTAR: Salford halfback Toby Hughes’ four tries and general prompting meant he just edged teammate Brad Dwyer.

GAMEBREAKER: Keane Gilford’s 33rd-minute try, his side’s fifth, meant they were 24-0 up and well to the fore.

CRUSADERS

1 Ben O’Connell

5 Matt Lightfoot

4 Leo Skerrett-Evans

21 Lewis Holgate

2 Waldimar Matahwa

17 Joe Hickey

7 Ben Fisher

26 Connor Terrill

6 Brad Billsborough

10 Harry Coleman

16 Will McCardle

12 Eoin Bowie

27 Dom Horn

Subs (all used)

8 Matt Bailey

9 Will Fearnley

19 Charlie Tetley

25 Kieran Moran

Sin bin: Coleman (63) – high tackle, Lightfoot (65) – fighting

Dismissal: Fearnley (77) – tip-tackle

SALFORD

1 Kieran Dixon

39 Callum Green

12 Oliver Garmston

20 Joe Hartley

38 Keane Gilford

28 Lewis Pilling

7 Toby Hughes

8 Sam Bowring

9 Brad Dwyer

37 Jack Bibby

33 Cole Oakley

26 Reece Stanton

42 Shaun Costello

Subs (all used)

10 Owen Haldenby

14 Finley Yates

29 Cameron Bate

36 Dan Lynch

Tries: Dwyer (6), Hughes (12, 25, 39, 59), Hartley (20, 42), Gilford (33), Bate (35), Green (37, 45, 68), Lynch (51), Yates (74, 78)

Goals: Dixon 13/16

Sin bin: Hartley (65) – fighting

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10, 0-14, 0-20, 0-24, 0-30, 0-36, 0-42; 0-48, 0-54, 0-60, 0-66, 0-68, 0-74, 0-80, 0-86

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Crusaders: Kieran Moran; Salford: Toby Hughes

Penalty count: 5-12

Half-time: 0-42

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte

Attendance: 908