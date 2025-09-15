Nine apply for 14-team Super League as Salford Red Devils not amongst them

NINE clubs have submitted full formal applications for consideration for inclusion in an expanded 14-team Betfred Super League in 2026.

The deadline for submissions was Friday (September 12) at close of business.

The applications will now be considered by the seven-strong Panel that was appointed last month, with a decision to announced on the composition of next season’s Super League on Thursday October 16.

The first 12 positions will be determined by the Club Grading process, as for the 2025 season, with the Panel to decide whether there are sufficiently strong applications to add another two clubs to form a 14-team competition in 2026.

The nine applications include two from existing Betfred Super League clubs – Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC.

The other seven are from clubs in the Betfred Championship, as follows (in alphabetical order): Bradford Bulls, Doncaster, London Broncos, Oldham, Toulouse Olympique, Widnes Vikings, York Knights.

Lord Caine will chair the Panel, joined by two fellow non-executive RFL directors – Abi Ekoku and Dermot Power – plus Tony Sutton and the RFL’s interim Head of Legal Graeme Sarjeant; Rugby League Commercial’s Managing Director Rhodri Jones; and Peter Hutton, the senior independent non-executive director of RL Commercial who is also a Super League (Europe) Board member.

In addition to the five pillars under which clubs are judged in the Club Grading System (Fandom, Performance, Finances, Stadium and Community), the panel will judge applications against a further set of criteria relating to Finance and Sustainability and playing strength.

These include their financial performance in 2025; detailed financial performance and sustainability forecasts for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons; and their ability to field a competitive team in 2026 and beyond.

For the latter, analysis will be provided by the RFL’s England Performance Unit.