London Broncos star Gairo Voro in demand

LONDON BRONCOS star Gairo Voro is in demand with NRL clubs, according to The Australian.

Those two clubs will be the newest expansion kids on the block, Perth Bears and PNG Chiefs.

The Bears will enter the NRL in 2027, with the Chief joining in 2028 and it’s fair to say that the former has already undergone an aggressive recruitment drive under new head coach Mal Meninga.

London stars Emarly Bitungane and Luke Smith have already signed for Perth for their inaugural campaign, and the Chiefs are now scouring the market for stars to join their franchise.

With Broncos boss Jason Demetriou also heading up the PNG national side, a whole host of Kumuls stars have made their way to the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

And Demetriou believes that Voro has an NRL future.

Demetriou told The Australian: “Gairo has serious talent, he can really play.”

“One of the reasons I brought him over to England was to help his development because he has all the natural talent to make it in the NRL.

“He has already fitted in really well over here and I would love to see him playing for PNG in the NRL.

“Gairo is precisely the type of kid that can benefit from a PNG team in the NRL.”