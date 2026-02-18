Perth Bears ramp up interest in Leeds Rhinos star

PERTH BEARS have ramped up their interest in Leeds Rhinos star Mikolaj Oledzki.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports who has claimed that the Bears’ interest in Oledzki has only increased, despite the hulking forward dismissing the reports earlier in the year.

Oledzki said: “I’ll pour a bit of cold water over it because I’m happy at Leeds and excited for the season ahead.”

However, with Perth eyeing up the England international for 2027, Oledzki didn’t address his future beyond the end of 2026.

That being said, 2027 will see the 27-year-old bring up a ten-year spell with the Rhinos.