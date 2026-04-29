BARLA National Cup begins on Saturday

THE BARLA National Cup kicks-off on Saturday (May 2) with five preliminary-round ties.

Several previous winners or runners-up are involved at the opening stage, notably Ellenborough Rangers, Ince Rose Bridge, Featherstone Lions, Oldham St Annes and Thatto Heath Crusaders.

Another, Wath Brow Hornets, would have been playing on Saturday – at Hunslet ARLFC – but have been obliged to withdraw.

Secretary Pat McGrath told League Express: “When the fixtures came out at the start of season the May Bank Holiday was free. Our club captain selected that as his bachelor do and 69 of us are going abroad (including an 80-year old me!). Then the National Cup was drawn for the Bank Holiday, and in addition, the date of the second round, May 23, is his wedding.”

In those circumstances Hornets have been obliged to concede.

Meanwhile holders Orrell St James enter in the first round, with a home tie against Ashton Bears towards the end of May.

Fixtures

Saturday 2 May

Preliminary round: Ellenborough v Siddal; Ince Rose Bridge v Clock Face Miners; Featherstone Lions v Oldham St Annes; Moldgreen v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Oulton Raiders v Bentley.

First round (Saturday, May 23): Thornhill Trojans v Pilkington Recs; Hammersmith Hill Hoists v Oulton Raiders/Bentley; Rochdale Mayfield v Leigh East; West Hull v Stanley Rangers; Hensingham v Featherstone Lions/Oldham St Annes; Barrow Island v Hunslet ARLFC; Orrell St James v Ashton Bears; Millom v Moldgreen/Thatto Heath Crusaders; Distington v Woolston Rovers; Brentwood Eels v Stainland Stags; Normanton Knights v Ellenborough Rangers/Siddal; Hull Dockers v Heworth; Milford v Leigh Miners Rangers; Ince Rose Bridge/Clock Face Miners v Blackbrook; Fryston Warriors v Crosfields; Skirlaugh v Bristol All Golds.

The final will be played on Saturday, October 31, at a venue to be confirmed.