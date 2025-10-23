London Broncos undergo rebrand with new logo following Super League rejection

LONDON BRONCOS have undergone a dramatic rebrand with a new logo now in place following the club’s rejected application to join Super League in 2026.

The capital club, who will continue to be known as the Broncos following speculation that a rename would also occur, will continue in the Championship next season after coming up short in the independent panel’s findings as to which two clubs will make the 14 Super League spaces.

But they will do so having entered a new era under new owners Darren Lockyer and Grant Wechsel, with the club announcing a new look for 2026.

As well as the new look, the capital club have announced a major three-year deal with sporting brand Reebok.

“This is more than just a new badge and a new kit, it’s the start of a new chapter for the London Broncos,” said Wechsel.

“Reebok is an iconic name in world sport, and this partnership ensures our players, staff, and fans are part of something that looks and feels elite. It’s a statement of where this club is heading.”

Lockyer added: “The rebrand and Reebok partnership show our intent to build a modern, professional, and commercially sustainable organisation.

“We’re creating a brand that all of London can be proud of, one that not only raises the Broncos’ profile but also elevates Rugby League’s profile in the nation’s capital.”