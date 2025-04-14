London Broncos welcome former player and coach Tony Rea as guest

LONDON BRONCOS welcomed back former player, coach and chief executive Tony Rea as they lost 16-14 against Batley at Wimbledon on Saturday.

The Australian was the latest special guest in the capital club’s ‘Legends Lounge’ at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Queenslander Rea, 58, had two spells in charge of the Broncos either side of a stint leading Canberra rugby union team ACT Brumbies.

He played as a hooker for Brisbane side Brothers and North Sydney Bears before signing for London in 1995.

Rea retired after the inaugural Super League season of 1996 (when the Broncos finished fourth) and became chief executive.

His two spells as coach, both in Super League, were from September 2000 to July 2006 and from July 2012 to May 2014.

Rea’s return came as London tried to bounce back from the disappointment of their 34-6 1895 Cup quarter-final defeat at Featherstone.

Broncos coach Mike Eccles admitted his had to make late tactical adjustments after Rovers named halfbacks Ben Reynolds and Ryan Hampshire in their squad.

Reynolds hadn’t played since February due to injury while it was a debut for former Wigan player Hampshire.

French prop Gadwin Springer was also back from injury, and Eccles pointed out: “It was different spine to the one we were originally preparing for.

“Having those two halfbacks meant Caleb Aekins could return to fullback, and it was a strong side.”

London remain optimistic over new investment, reportedly from Australia, as Eccles continues to operate with a compact squad.

Long-time owner David Hughes put the club up for sale following the loss of Super League status at the end of last season.

Gary Hetherington, the Leeds chief executive who had been helping the Broncos, is said to have brokered the proposed takeover deal.

It is believed former Leeds and Australia forward Matt Adamson, who has been working as a player agent in Queensland, is being lined up for a role in the new set-up.