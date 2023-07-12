Luke Gale prognosis revealed following Wakefield Trinity star’s freak training accident

THE prognosis on Wakefield Trinity star Luke Gale has been revealed by the Super League club.

After an influential display against the Salford Red Devils, Gale was subject to a freak training ground accident which led to fears of the halfback being out for the rest of the season.

However, following the announcement of Trinity’s squad list for their trip to Huddersfield, the club has provided an injury update, with Gale’s prognosis a good one.

Luke Gale – Saw the specialist on Monday, it’s good news as his injury is not as bad as first feared. Should be back in contention for Warrington or Castleford.

Sam Eseh – Is going through concussion protocols but should be cleared to return for next game.

Romain Franco – Progressing as expected.

Jordy Crowther – Hopefully will get a run in with the reserves next week, to prove fitness.