More than 400 players to take part in Welsh Rugby League festival

MORE than 400 players, drawn from ten age groups, are scheduled to take part in a festival of Welsh Rugby League, facilitated by ambitious outfit South Wales Jets, in early July.

The event – dubbed ‘Jets Fest’ – will take place at Ammanford RUFC on Saturday, July 5, and will feature teams from South Wales Jets themselves, Swansea Rams and West Wales Jets.

Open-age sides down to Under Eight will be in action, with the two Jets clubs also meeting at Under 14, Under 13, Under Twelve, Under Eleven, Under Ten and Under Nine level.

Swansea’s Under 18 and Under 16 teams will take on their Jets counterparts.

In addition, history will be made when the 40-strong South Wales Jets Under 14 girls’ pool take to the field for a squad showdown.

Jets’ chairman Liam Price said: “We’re delighted to launch the inaugural Jets Fest which we hope will be an annual event.

“With the popularity of the new West Wales Jets, where we have had more than 200 players signed up for the new season, we knew we had to do something for one day that unites the whole Jets family.

“This has been a couple of months in the planning and we’d like to thank everyone involved for making it happen, from the head coaches of each side, to the players, to Swansea Rams of course who have enabled Under 16 and Under 18 matches to be played too, and to Wales Rugby League for their efforts in ensuring all encounters were scheduled for the same date.

“We hope to see as many Rugby League fans as possible down to support the day, and as players from the age groups will be staying on to support the JES Group Rugby League Conference match between South Wales Jets and West Wales Jets, we think this could be among the highest attendances ever for a regular-season match in this league.

“This is more than a festival. This is Jets history in the making. One Family. One Passion. One Unforgettable Day.”

Price concluded: “We now can’t wait to start our domestic seasons. Bring it on.”