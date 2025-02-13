Luke Robinson and Adam Swift react to predictions of Huddersfield Giants finishing bottom

LUKE ROBINSON admits he ‘doesn’t care’ what other people have been predicting for Huddersfield Giants in Super League 2025, whilst winger Adam Swift believes it has given the players motivation.

The Giants have suffered terribly with injuries during pre-season, with the likes of Adam Clune, Liam Sutcliffe and George King facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Ahead of the Super League kick-off tonight when Leigh Leopards travel to Wigan Warriors, pundits and fans have predicted the Giants to finish near the bottom of the table – if not rock bottom.

Robinson, however, isn’t fazed.

“It makes absolutely no bones to me what other people say. All I care about is what we think and how we feel as individuals and as a collective,” Robinson said.

“People, it’s their job to say where we will end up and people have their opinions. All I care is what we believe in our group.”

Swift, meanwhile, believes it does give players motivation to prove people wrong.

“Yeah it does (give motivation). Especially for us as players, we strive to win things and be the best version of ourselves as we can.

“Last year, we all fell short of that and everyone is included in that.

“It gives us motivation but it’s something we are not really dwelling on where we are going to finish this season.

“We know what we are capable of if we are all do our jobs and give 100 per cent in everything we are doing.”