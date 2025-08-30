Luke Robinson picks the pieces out of Huddersfield Giants’ thrashing

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS coach Luke Robinson admitted their 48-2 scoreline reflected Wakefield Trinity’s dominance.

“We just didn’t seem to have the energy we had last week,” said Robinson.

“Wakefield put us in that position; Wakefield won the physical battle. The amount of offloads they got, we were just way too wide around the ruck.

“They got momentum with the ball and got us on the back foot. We had a couple of tough calls early in the first half.

“But inevitably, when you’re losing the ruck and you’re a little loose, the calls goes against you.“

Robinson insisted that despite the heavy loss, his players won’t throw in the towel.

“That’s not the group we’ve got,“ he said.

“We played Thursday night, we don’t have much time to lick our wounds. We have to get back on the horse.“