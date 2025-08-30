Daryl Powell on Wakefield Trinity play-off prospects and injury concern

WAKEFIELD TRINITY boss Daryl Powell praised his players after they thrashed Huddersfield Giants but insists they won’t get carried away with a Super League play-off place up for grabs.

Wakefield moved into sixth in the table, with three regular-season games left.

“It was a really good performance,“ Powell said.

“Defensively we were really strong. We controlled the game for large periods. Overall, we were excellent. We were back to playing a lot of our best stuff.

“That’s a big win for us. It puts the top-six situation back in our hands. We’re not going to get too carried away, I think that’s important.

“We’ve got some really important games, three games left, to give ourselves a chance to do something that would be outstanding.

“To get ourselves in the top six and into a play-off situation, that would be an outstanding start for us back in Super League.“

Isaiah Vagana limped off the field and Powell admits the forward could be out for at least a week.

“He’s got a bit of a calf problem,” said the coach. “I hope it’s not too serious. We’ll know more after a scan in the week.“