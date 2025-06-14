Luke Robinson reacts to ‘heartbreaking’ Huddersfield Giants defeat

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Luke Robinson admitted it was “heartbreaking” to lose in the manner they did against Wigan Warriors.

​The Giants looked like they were going to pull off the shock of the season as they led 18-10 with less than ten minutes remaining.

​Unfortunately for the Giants, they could not hang on as Jack Farrimond grabbed a late brace to win the game for the Warriors.

​“I think the word I would use is heartbreaking,” said Robinson.

​“I have got to give credit to Wigan because they are a champion side. They might be a bit disgruntled in the way they played and the way we forced them to play.

​“I thought for the vast majority of the game we actually had them. We had the running of the game.

​“I thought we were the dominant side for the vast majority of the game. We should have come away with a result.

​“Unfortunately, it is becoming a little bit habitual for us at the moment. I didn’t think we would be able to lose it in the last five minutes, but we did.”