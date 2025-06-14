Luke Robinson reacts to ‘heartbreaking’ Huddersfield Giants defeat

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Luke Robinson admitted it was “heartbreaking” to lose in the manner they did against Wigan Warriors.
The Giants looked like they were going to pull off the shock of the season as they led 18-10 with less than ten minutes remaining.
Unfortunately for the Giants, they could not hang on as Jack Farrimond grabbed a late brace to win the game for the Warriors.
“I think the word I would use is heartbreaking,” said Robinson.
“I have got to give credit to Wigan because they are a champion side. They might be a bit disgruntled in the way they played and the way we forced them to play.
“I thought for the vast majority of the game we actually had them. We had the running of the game.
“I thought we were the dominant side for the vast majority of the game. We should have come away with a result.
“Unfortunately, it is becoming a little bit habitual for us at the moment. I didn’t think we would be able to lose it in the last five minutes, but we did.”