Testimonial granted to record-holder Liam Marshall – ‘the embodiment’ of Wigan Warriors

WIGAN head coach Matt Peet paid tribute to winger Liam Marshall after he became the Warriors’ all-time leading try-scorer in Super League and had a testimonial season announced.
Two late tries from Jack Farrimond – one on the final play of the game – saw the Warriors sneak home 22-18 against Huddersfield Giants.
Before the grandstand finish, Marshall scored the opening try of the match to take his career total at his hometown club to 148, above previous record-holder Pat Richards.
And after the game, his 200th for the club, Wigan revealed that he will enjoy a testimonial in 2026 – which will be the tenth year of his first-team career.
“I am so proud of Liam,” said Peet. “I know how much it (the try record) would mean to him and his family.
“He is just the embodiment of everything we want to be about. I think it is fascinating that we win in such a manner on the day he has achieved so much.
“I personally owe him so much. He delivers the spirit around the team as a leader here. I will always be indebted to him. He has played a big part in the club’s history and he is very important to us.”
Peet felt his team never gave in and he always believes they have enough to get the job done.
“I wouldn’t ever give up on them. I know we have got that ability and the talent. We have got the talent and ability to post points and the lads are on the same wavelength,” he added.
“I would rather they did it earlier, there’s no doubt about that, but it makes for an entertaining game and an interesting story.”