Testimonial granted to record-holder Liam Marshall – ‘the embodiment’ of Wigan Warriors

WIGAN head coach Matt Peet paid tribute to winger Liam Marshall after he became the Warriors’ all-time leading try-scorer in Super League and had a testimonial season announced.

​Two late tries from Jack Farrimond – one on the final play of the game – saw the Warriors sneak home 22-18 against Huddersfield Giants.

​Before the grandstand finish, Marshall scored the opening try of the match to take his career total at his hometown club to 148, above previous record-holder Pat Richards.

And after the game, his 200th for the club, Wigan revealed that he will enjoy a testimonial in 2026 – which will be the tenth year of his first-team career.

​“I am so proud of Liam,” said Peet. “I know how much it (the try record) would mean to him and his family.

​“He is just the embodiment of everything we want to be about. I think it is fascinating that we win in such a manner on the day he has achieved so much.

“​I personally owe him so much. He delivers the spirit around the team as a leader here. I will always be indebted to him. He has played a big part in the club’s history and he is very important to us.”

​Peet felt his team never gave in and he always believes they have enough to get the job done.​

​“I wouldn’t ever give up on them. I know we have got that ability and the talent. We have got the talent and ability to post points and the lads are on the same wavelength,” he added.

​“I would rather they did it earlier, there’s no doubt about that, but it makes for an entertaining game and an interesting story.”