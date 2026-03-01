Maika Sivo and Leeds Rhinos demolish world champions Hull KR in Las Vegas

HULL KR 6 LEEDS RHINOS 58

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Sunday

TWO Super League games in Las Vegas, two complete mismatches.

While the ability of Wigan in full flow to overwhelm Warrington as they did last year wasn’t out of the question, few could surely have foreseen Hull KR being on the end of such a battering.

If any side were to do it though, it would be Leeds, who inflicted two defeats on the Robins during their title-winning year.

And just like on those occasions, here the Rhinos’ pace, bravery on the ball and willingness to utilise the width of the pitch – even the significantly narrower confines of Allegiant Stadium – proved an effective antidote.

This time it was to far more dramatic effect, as Willie Peters suffered by far the biggest defeat of his glittering reign as coach – the margin also condemning them to a week at the foot of the league table.

Hull KR may be world champions among a full four-trophy haul but the message here was clear – there are challengers to their throne, and Leeds are chief among them.

They appear to have made a further step forward from last season, and the biggest difference-maker is a player until now confined to the sidelines.

Maika Sivo gave an indication of what he can do on his Super League debut against York, scoring two tries, but on the Vegas stage the 32-year-old made an almighty mark with an individual performance for the ages.

He scored Leeds’ opening two tries, and did the hard yards to set up another in the first half to blast Brad Arthur’s men into a remarkable 28-0 lead by the break, before dotting down twice more in the second period to help complete a staggering result.

Jake Connor, who also dazzled under the bright lights, provided both Sivo’s first-half tries, the first with a looping pass and the second a quick tip on after returning skipper Ash Handley offloaded on the ground.

Connor converted both, then struck a 40/20 from which halfback partner Brodie Croft stepped inside two defenders to slice over.

Sivo saw a glimmer of opportunity for a hat-trick closed down, but moments later Keenan Palasia charged his way to the line, bashing away fullback Jack Broadbent – in for injured Arthur Mourgue – in the process.

When Hull KR did mount an attack, Sivo plucked a short drop-out from the air and galloped 70 metres downfield. Play was immediately shifted to the other flank and Ryan Hall grabbed the 350th try of his illustrious career.

Connor missed his first conversion attempt off Hall’s try, while the closing minutes of the half saw both Jez Litten and Lachlan Miller have tries ruled out for obstruction.

Leeds showed no let-up at the start of the second half either. Croft, moments after a try-saving intervention in recovering an Oliver Gildart kick, was put in by Danny Levi and Connor’s fifth goal made it 34-0.

Then Connor’s high kick was fumbled by Tom Davies and Miller spread the ball wide for Sivo to complete his hat-trick and, with a sixth and final Connor goal, bring up 40 points.

Only on 65 minutes – one later than Warrington in their 48-24 defeat twelve months earlier – did Hull KR finally register points through Joe Burgess.

But the winger quickly spoiled that by dropping possession close to his own line, and Leeds shifted the ball straight wide for Sivo’s fourth.

Sub Chris Hankinson converted, as he did for both of Cooper Jenkins’ tries in the final three minutes as the prop twice broke through the totally battered Robins to end the rout.

GAMESTAR: Super League has a new superstar and his name is Maika Sivo.

GAMEBREAKER: Sivo’s two early tries had Leeds on their way and they never looked back.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Despite his four tries, Maika Sivo’s best play was the breakaway from a Leeds drop-out, leading to Ryan Hall’s try.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Maika Sivo (Leeds)

2 pts Jake Connor (Leeds)

1 pt Kallum Watkins (Leeds)

MATCHFACTS

HULL KR

14 Jack Broadbent

2 Tom Davies

3 Peta Hiku

4 Oliver Gildart

5 Joe Burgess

6 Mikey Lewis

7 Tyrone May

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Jez Litten

10 Tom Amone

11 Dean Hadley

12 James Batchelor

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

15 Sam Luckley

16 Jai Whitbread

17 Rhyse Martin

19 Karl Lawton

18th man (not used)

18 Jack Brown

Also in 21-man squad

21 Noah Booth

22 Bill Leyland

29 Tom Whitehead

Tries: Burgess (65)

Goals: Martin 1/1

RHINOS

1 Lachlan Miller

2 Maika Sivo

3 Harry Newman

4 Ash Handley

5 Ryan Hall

6 Brodie Croft

7 Jake Connor

15 Cooper Jenkins

23 Danny Levi

21 Keenan Palasia

11 Kallum Watkins

12 James McDonnell

17 Cameron Smith

Subs (all used)

9 Jarrod O’Connor

10 Tom Holroyd

14 Chris Hankinson

25 Ben Littlewood

18th man (not used)

16 Ethan O’Neill

Also in 21-man squad

19 Jeremiah Mata’utia

26 Tom Nicholson-Watton

27 George Brown

Tries: Sivo (6, 15, 56, 69), Croft (22, 51), Palasia (29), Hall (34), Jenkins (77, 79)

Goals: Connor 6/7, Hankinson 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18, 0-24, 0-28; 0-34, 0-40, 6-40, 6-46, 6-52, 6-58

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hull KR: Jez Litten; Rhinos: Maika Sivo

Penalty count: 3-4

Half-time: 0-28

Referee: Jack Smith