St Helens ‘not the finished article’ says Paul Rowley

ST HELENS coach Paul Rowley was pleased with his side’s 36-4 win at Catalans Dragons – but has promised there is still more to come.

“We’d have taken that result before kick-off,” said Rowley.

“There are large elements of the game that we feel we can do a lot better in – we’re certainly not the finished article and we’ve got a long way to go yet.

“Such a convincing win probably doesn’t reflect the game because it was really tough and Catalans put us to the sword a little bit in that first half but we found a way and we were resilient and tough and it’s a great win in the end.

“I think we won the arm-wrestle and we spoke about that at half-time, that if we kept our gameplan really simple we felt we’d be strong in that area and if it meant that we fall over the line and back our defence then that’s what we would do. It was simple but effective in the end.

“It wasn’t polished by any means but it’s a great victory against a good side and another two points on the board so we’re heading in the right direction.

“But (there’s) always plenty of work to do.”