Warrington Wolves ‘not getting carried away’ with unbeaten start

SAM BURGESS says Warrington Wolves will not be getting ahead of themselves despite a strong start to the season.

His team have won their first two in Super League, backing up the round-one success over St Helens two weeks ago with a 27-16 victory over Wakefield Trinity.

“We’re not getting carried away,” said coach Burgess.

“It wasn’t an ideal break (they were out of action in round two because of Hull KR’s World Club Challenge participation) but we handled it well.

“We had to be very good today and we were. We could have been better in our contact at times so that’s something we’ll have a little look at, but we were where we needed to be to get the result.

“It’s early in the year and you just need to pick them up.

“All teams are building at the moment and trying to work things out, especially with the new rules.

“I like the way we started, and we were clinical. We had some adversity with the sinbinning which we handled well.

“It could have got nervy but we stayed composed, so I’m most happy with that.

“I felt like we were in control but you’re always cautious about feeling that way. Some of the points they (Wakefield) scored were great, so they’re dangerous and we never got too far away from them.”