Paul Wellens reveals area of improvement for St Helens ahead of Super League run-in

ST HELENS coach Paul Wellens admitted he was frustrated after seeing his side suffer defeat against Wigan Warriors.

And their 18-4 defeat means that fifth-placed St Helens, if they are to reach the Grand Final, will have to do it the hard way with a likely away trip to Leigh or Leeds in the opening week of the play-offs followed by another away trip to Hull KR or Wigan.

In Friday night’s clash Saints dominated the opening 25 minutes but only led 4-0 with Deon Cross having scored in the corner.

They then conceded two quickfire tries to Jake Wardle and Liam Marshall, which turned the game on its head.

Wellens believes his team needs to be smarter if they are to even contemplate reaching the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

“It’s a frustrating evening,” said Wellens after the game.

“The way we started the game was really good.

“Obviously, we have lined up a little bit differently given the circumstances of not having Morgan (Knowles – HIA) and George (Delaney – suspension). We had to do things a little differently and it worked for us early on.

“But what hurt us tonight was a lack of smartness. We are doing our best to execute things, but they just put us under immense pressure and it limited our ability to do what we have practised.

“We have delivered on 90 per cent of what we spoke about during the week. But it’s that final 10 per cent that is really hurting us. I have mentioned to the team that that the team we played last week (Hull KR) and the team we played tonight are not going to give us that 10 per cent.”

As well as the return of Knowles and Delaney, Wellens is hoping to have Jake Wingfield, Noah Stephens and Shane Wright available soon after they return from injury, although not necessarily for this Friday’s trip to Leigh Leopards.