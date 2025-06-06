Mal Meninga leaves Australia job to coach Perth Bears

AUSTRALIA are searching for a new coach for this autumn’s Ashes tour after Mal Meninga was appointed by NRL expansion team Perth Bears.

Meninga will take charge of the Bears when they enter the competition in 2027, but he has vacated his role as Kangaroos boss with immediate effect.

It brings to an end a nine-year reign in which he led Australia to glory in both his World Cup tournaments, in 2017 – beating England in the Brisbane final – and 2022 with victory over Samoa at Old Trafford.

Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V’landys said: “Mal is the ideal man to lead the game to a new frontier in Western Australia.

“The esteem in which he is held in the sport, his experience and the success he has had at every level of the game as a player and coach will ensure the Perth Bears have exceptionally strong leadership to build their organisation.

“On behalf of the Commission, I congratulate Mal on his appointment and thank him for his wonderful contribution as Kangaroos coach.

“Mal leaves the Kangaroos program in tremendous shape and now takes on a vital role for the progression of the sport domestically.”

It’s a first NRL role for Meninga since coaching Canberra Raiders between 1997 and 2001. He spent a decade as Queensland coach before being appointed to the Kangaroos in 2016.

“Personally, this is one of the most exciting challenges of my career, to have the opportunity to take our great game back to Western Australia to start a new team and to bring with it a much-loved rugby league community and heritage brand in the Bears,” said Meninga.

“It’s a great privilege and responsibility I’ve been given to be one of the leaders in the formation of the club and I’m looking forward getting to stuck into the work that needs to be done to deliver a team that represents WA and is competitive from day one.”

Meninga, an Immortal who represented Australia 46 times as a player, saw off competition from, among others, Leeds Rhinos’ Brad Arthur and Warrington Wolves’ Sam Burgess to land the job.