Manly Sea Eagles land convincing win over Wests Tigers

MANLY SEA EAGLES 28 WESTS TIGERS 10

CALLUM WALKER, 4 Pines Park, Friday

IT was hardly a classic, but Manly kept their top-eight hopes alive with a convincing win over a lacklustre Wests.

There wasn’t a point scored until the half-time hooter when Jason Saab crossed for the Sea Eagles, but that crucial try seemed to galvanise the Sea Eagles at the beginning of the second half.

There had been little between the two sides for most of the first half, but the same certainly could not be said when Manly and Wests reappeared out of the sheds.

Two quick-fire effforts from Reuben Garrick and Tolutau Koula sent the hosts into a 16-0 lead, and though Alex Seyfarth responded in a rapid fashion for the Tigers, Corey Waddell’s four-pointer on the hour took the game away from the visitors.

Just to rub salt into Wests’ wounds, Ben Trbojevic capped off a wonderful display with a deserved effort four minutes from time, as Garrick’s conversion made it 28-4.

The Tigers had the last word when Tallyn Da Silva dotted down, but the visitors had been well-beaten by Anthony Seibold’s men.

SEA EAGLES: 1 Lehi Hopoate, 5 Reuben Garrick, 3 Tolutau Koula, 4 Tom Trbojevic, 19 Jason Saab, 6 Luke Brooks, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans, 8 Matt Lodge, 9 Jazz Tevaga, 10 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11 Corey Waddell, 12 Ben Trbojevic, 13 Jake Trbojevic. Subs (all used): 14 Jake Simpkin, 15 Ethan Bullemor, 16 Nathan Brown, 17 Toafofoa Sipley

Tries: Saab (40), Garrick (43), Koula (47), Waddell (60), B Trbojevic (76); Goals: Garrick 4/5

TIGERS: 1 Heath Mason, 2 Sunia Turuva, 3 Adam Doueihi, 4 Starford To’a, 5 Jeral Skelton, 6 Jarome Luai, 9 Api Koroisau, 8 Terrell May, 14 Tallyn Da Silva, 10 Fonua Pole, 11 Samuela Fainu, 12 Jack Bird, 13 Alex Twal. Subs (all used): 15 Alex Seyfarth, 16 Sione Fainu, 17 Tony Sukkar, 18 Luke Laulilii

Tries: Seyfarth (52), Da Silva (78); Goals: Doueihi 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0; 10-0, 16-0, 16-4, 22-4, 28-4, 28-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Sea Eagles: Ben Trbojevic; Tigers: Terrell May

Penalty count: 7-5; Half-time: 6-0; Referee: Gerard Sutton; Attendance: 17,055