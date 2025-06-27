Nigel Wood appointed as chair of RL Commercial

NIGEL WOOD has been confirmed as the new chair of Rugby League Commercial.

The former RFL chief executive has been leading a strategic review of the sport since March, when clubs forced the resignation of Simon Johnson as the governing body’s chair.

Wood has since been sitting on an interim RFL board as a senior executive director, having been unable to become chair due to Sport England regulations and his recent role at the helm of Bradford Bulls.

He will now lead the commercial arm of the game after being nominated by the boards of both the RFL and Super League.

Wood replaces Frank Slevin, who has stepped down at the end of his three-year term as RL Commercial’s inaugural chair.

It tightens Wood’s grip on the sport’s governance with his strategic review, which has the broad support of clubs, expected to continue until December.

A council meeting is due next month which will confirm a longer-term RFL board.

Wood said on his appointment: “Firstly I’d like to pay tribute to Frank Slevin who has served the cause of rugby league with diligence and integrity. I am sure he will be welcome around the sport for many years to come.

“I am pleased to assist the sport at this pivotal moment as it seeks the plan for growth that we are all determined to achieve.

“It was the clubs of all three divisions who made it clear that they were seeking change in how the centre could support their endeavours, initially with the move for a club-led strategic review.

“We have already made significant progress, both through the strategic review and in the reshaped board of the RFL, and stakeholders have concluded there are obvious advantages in simplifying the central administration of the sport.

“I would like to thank everyone who has contributed so constructively and collaboratively so far.

“RL Commercial has delivered some impressive successes for the sport in recent months, with attendances and viewing figures heading in the right direction, and the exciting prospect of an Ashes series later this year – with two of the three Tests already sold out.

“I am convinced that rugby league is on an upward trajectory.”