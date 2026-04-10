Manly Sea Eagles pile pressure on St George Illawarra Dragons

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS 18 MANLY SEA EAGLES 28

TOM SMITH, WIN Stadium, Friday

SHANE FLANAGAN suffered another painful defeat – the Dragons’ sixth straight to start the season – as Manly repelled St George Illawarra’s rally in Wollongong.

Flanagan’s charges showed some resolve to erase the 16-0 lead the Sea Eagles established early, with fullback Tom Trbojevic shining and centre Reuben Garrick tallying a quick-fire double.

But Kobe Hetherington crashed over and ‘Tommy Turbo’ assisted Lehi Hopoate to seal the Silvertails’ win – their second since sacking coach Anthony Seibold and appointing club legend Kieran Foran.

This was the Dragons’ tenth straight loss – adding to the worst streak in club history – and the result dials up the intense pressure on Flanagan, who unusually coached from the touchline.

Saints are languishing in last place, the only side still chasing their first win of 2026. It’s the first time St George Illawarra have ever started a campaign 0-6.

The Dragon Army booed off their team after being held to nil by the Cowboys at Kogarah last Saturday, losing captain Clint Gutherson to a hamstring injury to add insult to injury.

Tyrell Sloan replaced Gutherson at fullback while Kyle Flanagan returned from concussion in the halves.

Dragons fans watched with envy as Manly’s season was revived by their change of coach.

The Eagles pummelled the Dolphins in Foran’s first outing in charge, and the new boss strengthened his line-up by adding speedster Jason Saab (suspension).

The lanky winger had his fingerprints all over the opening try, winning an aerial duel to bring Jamal Fogarty’s kick to ground and hand Garrick his first four-pointer.

And after Garrick produced an inspirational try-saver on Christian Tuipulotu, the Sea Eagles extended their lead courtesy of Tom Trbojevic, who sidestepped Flanagan with ease.

Garrick’s second – an 85-metre charge down the right touchline, past a string of forlorn Red V jumpers – gave them a 16-point advantage after almost as many minutes.

But the momentum slowly started to turn.

With Manly lock Tom Trbojevic sidelined by a nasty eye injury, Luciano Leilua caught the Eagles defence napping, taking a quick tap to notch the Dragons’ first score.

Then four minutes before the break, Jacob Liddle probed from dummy-half and outmuscled opposite number Jake Simpkin to further shave the margin.

Tom Trbojevic denied Setu Tu on the stroke of half-time but the rookie Saints winger eventually found the whitewash, collecting a nice Sloan cut-out then wriggling free of a web of defenders.

Valentine Holmes’ third successful conversion put the hosts in front, but their lead was short-lived.

Tolutau Koula and Ben Trbojevic went close before front-rower Hetherington broke through beneath the sticks off a well-timed Simpkin pass.

Then Tom Trbojevic produced another moment of class when Manly needed it, unlocking the Dragons’ goal-line defence with an inch-perfect ball to Hopoate on the left wing.

St George Illawarra toiled for a reply but Manly held on to their second straight win.

GAMESTAR: Tom Trbojevic was back to his best, scoring a slick try, saving a certain one on the stroke of half-time and setting up Lehi Hopoate’s decisive score.

GAMEBREAKER: Hopoate’s try down the left flank with 15 minutes remaining.

MATCHFACTS

DRAGONS

1 Tyrell Sloan

2 Christian Tuipulotu

3 Moses Suli

4 Valentine Holmes

5 Setu Tu

6 Daniel Atkinson

7 Kyle Flanagan

8 Emre Guler

9 Damien Cook

10 Toby Couchman

11 Luciano Leilua

12 Jaydn Su’A

13 Hamish Stewart

Subs

14 Jacob Liddle

15 Blake Lawrie

17 Josh Kerr (not used)

18 Hame Sele

19 Kade Reed (not used)

20 Mathew Feagai

Tries: Leilua (31), Liddle (36), Tu (45)

Goals: Holmes 3/3

SEA EAGLES

1 Tom Trbojevic

2 Jason Saab

3 Tolutau Koula

4 Reuben Garrick

5 Lehi Hopoate

6 Luke Brooks

7 Jamal Fogarty

8 Taniela Paseka

9 Brandon Wakeham

10 Kobe Hetherington

11 Haumole Olakau’atu

12 Ben Trbojevic

13 Jake Trbojevic

Subs

14 Jake Simpkin

15 Corey Waddell

16 Ethan Bullemor

17 Simione Laiafi

18 Paul Bryan (not used)

19 Clayton Faulalo (not used)

Tries: Garrick (7, 17), T Trbojevic (16), Hetherington (55), Hopoate (66)

Goals: Fogarty 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 0-16, 6-16, 12-16; 18-16, 18-22, 18-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dragons: Luciano Leilua; Sea Eagles: Tom Trbojevic

Penalty count: 8-3

Half-time: 12-16

Referee: Adam Gee

Attendance: 11,381