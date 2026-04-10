North Queensland Cowboys win dramatic derby over Brisbane Broncos

BRISBANE BRONCOS 31 NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS 35

TOM SMITH, Suncorp Stadium, Friday

HEILUM LUKI’S spectacular 78th-minute winner stole victory for the Cowboys over the Broncos in an exhilarating Queensland derby.

Tom Duffy, on Brisbane debut against his old club, appeared to seal the win with a 75th-minute drop-goal, until Scott Drinkwater equalised and Luki finished a frantic try with two minutes left to snatch North Queensland’s fourth straight win.

The Broncos fought bravely without Reece Walsh (cheekbone), Ben Hunt (knee) and Adam Reynolds (groin), and also lost Patrick Carrigan to an early sin bin and Cory Paix and Blake Mozer to head injuries.

Kotoni Staggs snaffled a Duffy grubber kick to give Brisbane the fast start, before Carrigan caught Tom Chester high.

The Cowboys then hit the front once Jaxon Purdue raced the length of the field, a beautiful Drinkwater cut-out assisted Zac Laybutt and Soni Luke scooted over from dummy-half.

The Broncos hit back when Ezra Mam put Josiah Karapani into the left corner, then Drinkwater and opposite number Jesse Arthars traded tries before the break.

Brisbane were level after Mam grounded a daring Karapani kick, and ahead once Ben Talty steamed over.

Gehamat Shibasaki’s obstruction cost Brendan Piakura a vital try, and Chester immediately struck up the other end.

Clifford’s conversion levelled it 30-all, and after Duffy and Drinkwater traded field-goals, Luki became the hero on the end of a frantic play involving Drinkwater, Clifford and Tom Dearden.

BRONCOS: 1 Jesse Arthars, 2 Josiah Karapani, 3 Kotoni Staggs, 4 Gehamat Shibasaki, 5 Deine Mariner, 6 Ezra Mam, 18 Tom Duffy, 8 Corey Jensen, 9 Cory Paix, 10 Payne Haas, 11 Brendan Piakura, 12 Jordan Riki, 13 Patrick Carrigan. Subs: 14 Blake Mozer, 15 Xavier Willison, 16 Ben Talty, 17 Aublix Tawha (not used), 19 Hayze Perham (not used), 22 Josh Rogers

Tries: Staggs (5), Karapani (32), Arthars (40), Mam (49), Talty (59); Goals: Duffy 5/5; Field-goals: Duffy (75); Sin bin: Carrigan (10) – high tackle

COWBOYS: 1 Scott Drinkwater, 5 Murray Taulagi, 3 Jaxon Purdue, 4 Tom Chester, 18 Zac Laybutt, 6 Jake Clifford, 7 Tom Dearden, 8 Coen Hess, 9 Reed Mahoney, 10 Jason Taumalolo, 11 Heilum Luki, 12 Kai O’Donnell, 13 Reuben Cotter. Subs: 14 Soni Luke, 15 Griffin Neame, 16 Thomas Mikaele, 17 Matthew Lodge, 20 Harrison Edwards (not used), 22 Robert Derby (not used)

Tries: Purdue (14), Laybutt (16), Luke (27), Drinkwater (35), Chester (65), Luki (78); Goals: Clifford 5/6; Field-goals: Drinkwater (77)

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-12, 6-18, 12-18, 12-24, 18-24; 24-24, 30-24, 30-30, 31-30, 31-31, 31-35

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Broncos: Tom Duffy; Cowboys: Scott Drinkwater

Penalty count: 5-4; Half-time: 18-24; Referee: Ashley Klein; Attendance: 45,582