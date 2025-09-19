Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic offered lucrative deal following Super League links

MANLY SEA EAGLES star Tom Trbjoevic is set to be offered a lucrative deal by the NRL club after being linked with a move to Super League.

The Sydney Morning Herald havs reported that, subject to approval from the Sea Eagles’ board, Trbojevic will be offered a three-year extension worth $2.5 million AUD – or £1.22 million.

If signed, it would signal a quite remarkable u-turn by the Sea Eagles, who appeared willing to let the NRL superstar move following salary cap pressures.

Trbojevic himself was said to be open to a move to Super League if he was forced out by Manly given the fact that the 28-year-old was unwilling to play for any other NRL club.

One Super League club had emerged as a possible suitor, with Warrington Wolves reportedly sending their feelers out when the news emerged.

However, reports in Australia now suggest that Manly are set to head to the negotiating table with Trbojevic in a bid to keep him at the club.