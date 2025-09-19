St George Illawarra Dragons winger Corey Allan set for Super League move

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS winger Corey Allan is set for a move to Super League.

That’s according to Australian publication, Zero Tackle, which has reported that Allan is set to move to the northern hemisphere, but only if no other Sydney-based club comes in for him.

That’s because the 27-year-old is keen to stay in his hometown. If that isn’t possible, then the winger will head to Super League.

If so, Allan will become part of a conglomerate of NRL talent that is set to make the move for 2026 and beyond, including his St George teammate Mikaele Ravalawa (Castleford Tigers) and the likes of Toby Sexton (Catalans Dragons) and Jake Arthur (Hull FC).

It’s been a whirlwind for Allan since debuting for the South Sydney Rabbitohs back in 2019, with the winger scoring ten tries in 29 appearances before moving on to Canterbury Bulldogs.

Three tries in 21 appearances later and the 27-year-old joined St George, but a season-ending ACL injury in pre-season ruled Allan out for the entire 2024 NRL campaign.

He has since returned to the field for the Dragons, scoring four tries in 11 games.