Paul Wellens on Jack Welsby ‘rustiness’ and pleasing St Helens win

PAUL WELLENS was delighted with his side’s effort as they overcame a dogged Hull FC side in what was a fiercely-contested game.

St Helens held firm amid a late Hull FC onslaught to secure a crucial 16-10 victory, with the manner of the win particularly pleasing the Saints’ boss.

“I can’t fault the players’ effort to want to keep turning up for each other,” said Wellens.

“I felt we needed a game like tonight with the run we have coming up. Hull FC are a really gritty team, and it is very hard to find points against them.

“They make life very difficult, so huge credit to the team because we have won another tight game.”

On his return to the Saints side, Jack Welsby had a somewhat quiet evening having started ahead of Tristan Sailor who was moved to the halves with captain Jonny Lomax benched.

Wellens felt giving his star fullback minutes was more important than anything else, with a crucial run of games coming up.

“We almost expect brilliance all the time from him, but he has been out of the team for such a long time,” he added.

“This was his first start and that is why it was important I got him back. There is always going to be a little rustiness but it won’t last long with Jack.”