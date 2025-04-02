Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley gives latest on Kallum Watkins and Chris Atkin availability

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has revealed that Kallum Watkins and Chris Atkin will both play against Catalans Dragons on Friday night.

Both men were absent against Wigan Warriors last weekend after refusing to play, as per All Out Rugby League, but both men are back in training and in line for a much-needed return.

“We’ve got a few bodies back,” Rowley said. “It’s a considerably healthy squad to take to Catalans than played against Wigan.

“We’ve got some notable ones back, they’d be Kallum, our skipper is back, which is fantastic news for us.

“They’re (Watkins and Atkin) playing this week, they didn’t last week, that’s all I care about.”

Chris Hill and Joe Shorrocks will play but Joe Bullock is out and Justin Sangare may miss out.

“Justin needs a late check and his wife is expecting, so we’re on a tight one there as she’s due this week.

“You can’t go to places like Wigan and this week’s opposition, Catalans, without your experienced players.

“The youngsters are valiant and held their own for some parts of the game, but everybody needs their own team.”