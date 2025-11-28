Manly veteran Matt Lodge dubbed ‘next Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’ after Super League link

MANLY SEA EAGLES veteran Matt Lodge is being dubbed the ‘next Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’ after being linked with a move to Super League.

According to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, Lodge is on the radar of Super League sides a free agent after being let go by the Sea Eagles at the end of the 2025 NRL campaign.

The 30-year-old has long been linked with a move to the northern hemisphere and now The Mole has reported that there is significant interest in bringing the Australian to the UK top flight.

Since making the move to Manly ahead of the 2023 NRL season, Lodge has registered 24 appearances for the Sea Eagles, but he made his name at the Brisbane Broncos between 2018 and 2021, making 65 appearances.