Rochdale Hornets sign another from North Wales Crusaders

ROCHDALE HORNETS have signed North Wales Crusaders prop Paddy Jones for next season.

Jones becomes the fourth player to leave the League One title winners for Rochdale, after Jamie Dallimore, Matty Unsworth and Jack Holmes, despite previously signing an extension for 2026.

He’s the Hornets’ 16th addition overall and brings the experience of 105 professional appearances, including 71 with Swinton Lions and 19 in his sole Crusaders campaign.

“He is a tough character who will fit into the group really well, and will always do an unselfish job for the team,” said Rochdale chairman Andy Mazey.

Jones, 28, added: “I’m excited to get stuck into the challenge.

“Going into a new season with a new group of lads, I can’t wait to be part of a well-run club that is heading in the right direction.”