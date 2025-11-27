Jack Sinfield ‘ready to play Super League’ as Wakefield Trinity goals laid out

WAKEFIELD TRINITY new boy Jack Sinfield has declared himself “ready to play Super League”.

The 21-year-old made his first transfer last month when he departed Leeds Rhinos with a year left on his contract.

In four first-team seasons at Leeds, Sinfield made 29 appearances, never starting more in a year than the six times he did during his final campaign.

Stuck behind Man of Steel winner Jake Connor in the pecking order, and sometimes featuring at hooker instead as a result, Sinfield made the decision to ask for a move away from the club his name is so synonymous with thanks to the exploits of his dad Kevin.

“I realised I needed to play a bit more at this point in my career. I feel like I’m ready to play Super League now,” said Sinfield.

“At the back end of the season I spoke a bit with Leeds about leaving and they were great, they wanted to be fair with me and they knew I needed to be playing more than I was doing.

“It’s not up to me if I’m in the team or not. They’ve got two great players there in Brodie (Croft) and Jake, who won the Man of Steel, so I’ve no bad words to say about Leeds.

“It’s just one of those things; it was best for me to move on and that’s why I’m here.

“Wakefield feels like a great fit for me. There’s a great coaching staff, a great squad, great facilities, and it’s a club with a lot of ambition, so I’m excited to be here.”

While his arrival has seen Oliver Russell leave Wakefield for Huddersfield Giants, Sinfield still has last season’s established pair of Jake Trueman and Mason Lino to disrupt if he wants to play in his preferred position.

“Nailing a halfback spot is where I want to be,” he added.

“I think I’m a better halfback than hooker and I enjoy playing halfback more.

“It’s a massive pre-season. Any is for a young player – you’re in different stages each year but it’s important you maximise what you get out of pre-season to continue developing.

“Mason and Jake are great players, with different playing styles, so it’ll be great to learn from those guys while also completing with them for places.”