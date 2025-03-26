Marc Sneyd believes Warrington Wolves can win Super League title

MARC SNEYD believes Warrington Wolves can win the Super League title in 2025 or 2026.

Sneyd has made the mid-season move to Warrington from Salford Red Devils, with financial issues at the latter also seeing Brad Singleton join Castleford Tigers and Tim Lafai heading home.

The 34-year-old starred in the Wolves’ win over St Helens last weekend, linking up with George Williams seamlessly and enjoying a 100 per cent record with the boot after Sneyd penned an 18-month deal with the Cheshire club.

Of course, Warrington have never won a Super League Grand Final, despite making the showpiece event at Old Trafford three times, but when asked if the Wolves could win the title either this year or next, Sneyd told the BBC: “I don’t see why not. The league this year could be potentially one of the best it’s been.

“For the most, anybody can beat anybody on their day. I feel like whichever team is the most consistent this year and turns up on the day the most will probably end up winning it but I don’t think it’ll be as black and white as it usually is.”

Warrington currently sit seventh in the Super League table after three wins from five games, with a home fixture against Leeds Rhinos taking place on Friday night.