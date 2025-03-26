Dayon Sambou backed for extended St Helens run after ‘excellent debut’

ST HELENS winger Dayon Sambou could have an extended run of first-team outings, following his impressive debut against Warrington Wolves.

Sambou scored a try on his debut against the Wolves and is expected to retain his place for Saturday’s trip to Catalans Dragons after impressing coach Paul Wellens.

He got his chance because of the injury to newly signed winger Kyle Feldt, who has undergone surgery on a damaged ligament on his hand and faces a potential three months on the sideline.

“It was an excellent debut for a young man,” said Wellens.

“He was very nervous, as you can imagine, but he channelled his nerves into carrying the ball strongly and he was very brave.

“He scored a try, but we sat down with him during the week as there were a couple of areas of his game that he could work on and improve. But at the same time you can’t ask much more from a young man on his debut.

“He wants to learn and despite him having a good game last week there are still some areas where we want him to get better and he is more than prepared to work hard to achieve those goals.”

Feldt is not the only winger currently missing from Saints’ lineup, with Lewis Murphy, also newly signed for this season, is still recovering from a hamstring tear suffered in the opening round victory over Salford, while Tee Ritson is currently playing with Barrow Raiders, helping them to a shock victory last week over Bradford Bulls.

Wellens preferred the teenager Sambou to the more experienced Ritson against Warrington, although he may decide to recall Ritson from the Raiders.

“I haven’t ruled out the possibility of that happening. We will just have to see how things go next week,” added Wellens.