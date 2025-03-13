Salford Red Devils release statement on Marc Sneyd following Warrington Wolves move

SALFORD RED DEVILS have released a statement following Marc Sneyd’s departure to Warrington Wolves.

The club has revealed that it received two approaches for the halfback this week and, on discussion with the player, have agreed a deal with the Super League side for an undisclosed fee.

In further news, the club has explained that it is currently in a position where “significant funds have been further delayed” and so, to meet the £1.2 million sustainability cap, the decision to sell Sneyd “has been reached in the best interest” of all parties involved.

Sneyd has enjoyed two spells at Salford after coming through the junior ranks in 2010. After his initial three-year stay, he returned to the club in 2022, making 83 appearances across another three years, winning the Coaches’ and Players’ Player of the Year in 2024.

During that time, Sneyd has racked up 844 points, and become Salford’s all-time top Super League points scorer in the process, overtaking Steve Blakeley.

Sneyd said this on his departure: “It’s with a heavy heart that I’ve had to make the tough decision to leave Salford in pursuit of a new opportunity. I want to go on record in thanking everyone who has made returning here so memorable and wish the club nothing but the best in the future.

“To the lads – past and present – Paul Rowley and his coaching team, and the backroom staff, it has been a pleasure to play and work alongside you every day – I hope everything works out for everybody.

“A final big thank you to the fans. Your constant support has meant the world and it’s always appreciated whenever I took the field.”