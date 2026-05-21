Mark Applegarth keen on New York City trip as York boss gives Las Vegas opinion

MARK APPLEGARTH is eager to take York Knights to New York City to take on the New York Knights.

With Leigh Leopards and Bradford Bulls heading for Las Vegas in 2027, York boss Applegarth would be keen to show off the Knights on global scale.

In March 2026, the British club announced the partnership and revival of the New York club and its brand.

And following the Leopards’ and Bulls’ announcement, Applegarth was asked if he would like to see York being given a chance.

“I hope so, I wouldn’t mind a few days in Las Vegas showcasing York,” Applegarth said.

“It’s not something I would get involved in until it was in the final stages.

“We have got a partnership with New York City, that wouldn’t be a bad game to have would it?

“Clint Goodchild (York chairman) is very good at that side of things. There are areas I don’t touch and that is one side of it.”