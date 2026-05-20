York Knights suffer double major blow as forward hospitalised with unusual injury

YORK KNIGHTS have suffered a double major injury blow with Jesse Dee and Matty Foster both being ruled out for eight weeks.

Dee left the field early during the Knights’ 24-18 loss to Castleford Tigers last Saturday, failing his head-injury assessment in the process.

And because it was the back-rower’s second head knock in quick succession, he will now be sat out for two months according to coach Mark Applegarth.

Applegarth gave an update on Dee whilst also providing the latest on props Paul Vaughan and Justin Sangaré.

“Jesse Dee will be out for eight weeks because he has had two concussions in two weeks,” Applegarth said.

“He will be on a mandated stand-down and we have sent him to a specialist.

“We’ve got to protect players from themselves.

“Justin Sangaré is on a mandated twelve-day turnaround and Paul Vaughan passed his head test but was still looking a bit dusty.

“We won’t be playing Vaughany on Saturday either. We will do the right thing by him and the right thing is taking him out of the firing line for a week.”

Applegarth also touched on the issue suffered by another back-rower, Foster.

He said: “Matty Foster will be out for eight weeks, he has got a cartilage issue in his throat.

“He’s been really lucky that he didn’t get another bang there because it could have shut his airway up.

“He was in hospital for two days.”