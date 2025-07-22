Mark Applegarth on challenge of keeping York Knights at Championship summit

YORK KNIGHTS coach Mark Applegarth says going top of the table was great – but insists it’s being there at the end of the season that matters.

The coach wants an improvement on last year, when his charges made the play-off semi-finals, and knows that leading the league ladder after 24 regular-season matches would provide, on paper at least, the most advantageous path to the Grand Final.

These are exciting times for fans, with the club who have stated Super League ambitions linked with the likes of Warrington prop Paul Vaughan.

Hooker Paul McShane, who was signed from Castleford ahead of this season, was a key player as York made it nine wins running in the league, and eleven in all competitions, by beating Bradford 16-14 at the LNER Stadium to hit the summit.

They maintained their position with a 26-12 home victory over Barrow last Sunday, and Friday brings a clash with Halifax at Bradford’s Bartercard Odsal.

And Applegarth said: “Plenty of teams want that number-one spot at the end of the season, it’s not just going to get given.

“With the games coming thick and fast, it’s about making sure we continue to rise to the challenge.

“It’s important we stay grounded and don’t get carried away with any outside noise.”