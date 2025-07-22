New signing keen to make a difference for struggling Sheffield Eagles

SHEFFIELD EAGLES halfback Danny Craven hopes to use his experience to help his new side turn narrow defeats into victories and so push up the standings.

The 33-year-old made a try-scoring start in the 24-12 defeat to Oldham, the club he departed after a season-and-a-half to sign an Eagles deal to the end of this year.

That left him on 99 career tries, 69 of them for Widnes, to whom he gave long service.

Sheffield then suffered a 48-6 defeat at home to London last Sunday.

“From what I’ve seen, Sheffield have been in games for long periods but not been able to get over the line,” said Craven.

“Hopefully I can bring a bit of direction and composure and help us close matches out.”

Lingard, whose injury worries have included issues for his recognised halfbacks, explained: “Danny brings a lot of knowledge from Super League as well as the Championship.

“He has that ability to organise, positional awareness and a really good left boot, and we’ve needed someone who can help us with ends of sets.”

Sheffield host Widnes, where Craven spent 14 years in total, this Sunday, and Lingard added: “We still need to address penalty concessions because we are putting ourselves under pressure, but there have been signs of green shoots in recent games, and we have to stick to our processes of making sure we complete sets and put opponents into areas they don’t want to be in.

“I say all the time that the more often you do the right things, the luckier you get.”

Sheffield have taken Midlands Hurricanes forward Marcus Green on loan.