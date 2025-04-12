Mark Applegarth sure York Knights’ Aussie recruit will ‘only get better’ after great start

YORK KNIGHTS coach Mark Applegarth says he could have “a decent player” on his hands after handing Australian signing Scott Galeano a quick debut – and watching him score two tries.

The 26-year-old outside back has switched from Queensland Cup side Sunshine Coast Falcons, and contributed to the 39-6 1895 Cup quarter-final win at home to Widnes just four days after jetting into the UK.

Galeano crossed 24 times in 41 appearances for the Falcons, after 17 tries in 19 QC Cup outings for his previous team Tweed Heads Seagulls.

The man who started his senior career at Thirroul Butchers, of the historic Illawarra League based around the Wollongong area below Sydney, and played a trial match for Melbourne Storm against Sydney Roosters ahead of the 2023 NRL campaign, has penned a York contract until 2026.

The Knights squad includes other Australians in Wales international centre or secondrow Bailey Antrobus and forwards Jesse Dee, Jack Martin and Brenden Santi, the Italy prop.

Applegarth, who side have come to after a sluggish start to the season, is targeting a second 1895 Cup final appearance for the club (they were beaten 41-34 by Featherstone at Wembley in 2021) and a return to the play-offs after making the semi-finals last year.

Having pored over plenty of video footage, he predicted Galeano would be a “massive addition” to the backline.

And after watching him in the flesh, Applegarth said: “As soon as I met him, I sensed he couldn’t wait to get started. He definitely had a good game, and I think he’ll only get better.

“One thing that caught my eye with Scott straight away is that while I knew he could finish a try, he has really good leg drive in his yardage and carries, which is something that any team wants.

“All being well, he can grow into that role, and it looks like we’ve got a decent player on our hands.”