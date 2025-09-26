Mark Campbell returns to Featherstone Rovers to ‘ensure future’ of club

MARK CAMPBELL has returned to Featherstone Rovers to “ensure the future” of the Championship club.

Following the resignation of key backer Paddy Handley as chairman and owner, Campbell has said he will organise a meeting with the current Featherstone board to discuss the club’s position.

Handley, who only took charge of Rovers 18 months ago, said that “varying agendas” made it “impossible” to deliver his plans at the West Yorkshire club, who have had a string of financial issues over the last decade and are facing a winding-up petition from HMRC.

Handley, 50, replaced long-serving Campbell as chairman in August of last year, having joined the board two months earlier.

But with Handley’s resignation, Campbell has issued this statement to supporters: “Since becoming the influential person at the club in 2006 I have consistently supported the club financially to ensure the club can continue to benefit the community.

“As you are aware I took the decision to fully step back and hand control over to Paddy Handley 18 months ago as this would allow someone with a fresh approach and enthusiasm to take the club forward and help with the financial situation at the time.

“As a fan like you, I have watched the season develop and been filled with enthusiasm on what has been promised that the right decisions were being made at the club.

“Paddy has now resigned and I’m left with the situation of stepping back in once again to ensure the future of our great club.

“I will now seek a meeting with the current board set up by Paddy to have immediate access to the current financial situation at the club so that we can review the current state of affairs.

“Once this is provided a full review will be completed and we will update the fans/sponsors/creditors immediately of the situation.

“Please bear with us during this transition period as this will take some time given my absence over the past 18 months. We are committed to ensuring the club has a bright future and also keeping you the fans updated.”