Morgan Knowles explains St Helens’ problems and why criticism is deserved

MORGAN KNOWLES has admitted that criticism of St Helens has been “deserved” in this season.

Ahead of Saturday night’s play-off clash against Leeds Rhinos, Saints are preparing to launch a tilt at the Grand Final from fifth position in the Super League table.

Though winning 17 games this campaign, Saints have also lost ten in the league – and Knowles believes that because Saints are used to winning, anything less is seen as a negative.

“No I think it’s been deserved. A club like Saints, we are expected to be the best and win every week so when we don’t reach that then criticism is going to come,” said Knowles.

“I think it probably has been warranted and at times we have been really good and at times we haven’t.

“We are now at the back end of the season and it’s do or die. We have to get the performance right if we want to go on.

“We’ve got big game players who know what big games look like and we need that Saturday.”

Asked what he puts Saints’ inconsistency down to, Knowles said: “Probably exploring different combinations and looking at doing things a different way to improve.

“We have definitely improved in a lot of areas but sometimes when you look to improve and add things to your game, you can potentially lose things that keep your foundation solid and I think we have done that at times.

“Now we’re at a point where we need to get back to what we’re really good at and keep some of the things we have improved on too.

“We have had a lot of spine combinations this year and that has left a bit of uncertainty, confusion and clarity issues.

“It’s hard because we’ve got four great players that can play in the halves – and five including George Whitby.

“So I can understand why you would try different combinations to try and see what works best.”

Saints go up against the Rhinos at Headingley on Saturday night – a fifth meeting of the sides this season, with the Red Vee triumphant in three of the previous four – and Knowles cannot wait.

“I’m looking forward to it, I love playing at Leeds and playing at Headingley – it’s a tough place to play,” he said.

“It has a great atmosphere and these are the games you want to be a part of so I’m excited.”