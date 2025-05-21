Mark Moxon calls for resilience as Batley Bulldogs forward to return from long ban

BATLEY BULLDOGS can once again call on steely second rower Dane Manning as they look towards Sunday’s tough trip to Featherstone, with coach Mark Moxon seeking a return to the resilience which has been a club hallmark.

The teak-tough 36-year-old has had to sit out eight games due to a suspension for punching during the 16-12 home defeat by Bradford in round one of the 1895 Cup.

It ended with the 48-12 home league loss to the Bulls, which left Batley eleventh in the table after picking up just one point from four games (via a 24-24 home draw with Barrow).

Moxon’s men were 24-0 down inside 20 minutes and trailing 32-6 by half-time, and he admitted: “The match was over as a contest too soon. We weren’t competitive for long enough, and that was a disappointment.

“Our success in the past has generally been by getting into the grind, staying in it, making ourselves a nuisance for the opposition and making things happen from there. We need to be far more resilient.”

Moxon hopes Manning’s fellow second rower Lucas Walshaw is nearing a return from a knee injury.