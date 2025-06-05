Tommy Makinson leaves door open for England recall

TOMMY MAKINSON has not played for England for two years but admits he is ready for an Ashes recall if national coach Shaun Wane wants him back.

Makinson has not officially retired from international football, but turns 34 this October. The veteran winger debuted for his country back in 2018 and has scored 13 tries in ten appearances for England.

Makinson featured against Tonga in 2023, but was not part of England’s 2-0 series win over Samoa last autumn, with the likes of Dom Young, Matty Ashton, Tom Johnstone and Liam Marshall preferred.

“Dom’s a great player, and perhaps I should leave it to those young English players,” Makinson told League Express.

“There are some great wingers and I’m edging into my early 30s, but I’d love to play against Australia. It’s the pinnacle of our game.

“But if England need me I’ll always be there, despite there being plenty of options out there.”

However, Wane’s wing options could be limited for the Ashes with Warrington flyer Ashton already unavailable through injury and Young sidelined by the Sydney Roosters.

The Dewsbury-born winger has been relegated to the NSW Cup after falling out of favour at Bondi Junction. He is expected to return to his former club Newcastle Knights in a mid-season move, but is lacking regular game-time.

But with injury and form potentially reducing the talent pool on the flanks, Makinson could be a dependable option for England to turn to.

The 33-year-old won five Grand Finals with St Helens and won the Golden Boot award in 2018. At the end of last year he switched to Catalans Dragons and this season he has crossed for three tries in eight appearances.

England will face Australia in the first Ashes series in 22 years, with the first Test kicking off at Wembley in late October.

“If Waney rings me up I’ll be lining up for the Ashes – that’s a certainty,” he said.

“I love him to bits and he knows what I can do. But he and I have honest conversations.

“We have got some great, solid English wingers and I’m looking forward to watching them. But if Shaun rings me, I’ll be there.”