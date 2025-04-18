Wigan Warriors and St Helens coaches give verdict on each other’s start to season

MATT PEET says that he always considers St Helens to be Wigan Warriors’ “biggest competitors for silverware”.

In the build-up to the Good Friday derby, Wigan coach Peet and his Saints counterpart, Paul Wellens, have given their verdicts on each other’s start to the season.

The two clubs are level on points in Super League after winning five of their first seven, while both are already out of the Challenge Cup.

Peet said: “Maybe me more than most, I always look at St Helens as our biggest rivals and our biggest competitors for silverware. That’s no different (this year).

“You look at the squad they’ve got, and the pack they’ve got particularly with a potential England front-row.

“They’ve signed some quality players and freshened up the coaching staff. I can see what they’re building. Things take time, but you can see them improving week on week.

“One thing I know about the team we’re playing this week, they compete as hard as any team in Super League. Whatever team Paul picks will chase kicks hard and whack you, so you have to be ready for that.

“Saints want movement around the ball without shifting that DNA of aggressive defence. I can see the combinations building, and I think once they get consistency in the team (selection) you’ll see even more.”

Wellens suggested any early Wigan blips can be attributed to Las Vegas, perhaps with memories of the effect winning the World Club Challenge in Australia had on St Helens two years ago.

“They had a fantastic start to the season in Vegas,” he said.

“A trip like that is more than just a game, it can take a lot out of you.

“Both clubs have had cup exits that we’d consider disappointing. But last week’s performance, going to a place like Hull KR and getting the result they did, shows exactly where they’re at.

“They’re a quality team, a great club, and this week is a great test for us.”