Matt Dufty scores on South Sydney debut as St George Illawarra lose again

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 30 ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS 12

TOM SMITH, Accor Stadium, Saturday

MATT DUFTY scored on his NRL return and Latrell Mitchell grabbed four tries as South Sydney piled more pain on St George Illawarra, who lost Jaydn Su’A to a late dismissal.

The Rabbitohs turned a two-point deficit into an eight-point lead while Peter Mamouzelos sat in the sin bin late in the first half and early in the second for a hip-drop tackle on David Fale.

Then any hope of a Dragons fightback was dashed when Su’A hit Bunnies skipper Cameron Murray high.

Mitchell added two tries while Saints were down to twelve to take his tally to four, while former Warrington fullback Matt Dufty scored on a brilliant club debut against his ex-team-mates.

Another thumping loss leaves the under-siege Shane Flanagan still chasing his first win of 2026.

Mitchell combined with Cody Walker for the opener, then kicked a penalty goal thanks to an Emre Guler hip-drop.

Speedy dummy-half Damien Cook scored a trademark try against his old club, then assisted Hamish Stewart beneath the sticks.

But Mitchell soon barged over, and despite losing Mamouzelos for ten minutes, the Bunnies took the lead into the sheds once Alex Johnston found the left corner.

Dufty stretched Souths’ advantage before the Bunker denied Campbell Graham and David Fale at either end.

The contest was over once Su’A committed his brain snap, and Mitchell crossed twice more to make sure of the result.

RABBITOHS: 1 Matt Dufty, 2 Alex Johnston, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Jack Wighton, 5 Campbell Graham, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Jamie Humphreys, 8 Tevita Tatola, 9 Brandon Smith, 16 Sean Keppie, 12 Tallis Duncan, 15 Bronson Garlick, 13 Cameron Murray. Subs: 10 Keaon Koloamatangi, 11 Lachlan Hubner, 14 Peter Mamouzelos, 17 Jayden Sullivan, 18 Edward Kosi (not used), 19 Thomas Fletcher (not used)

Tries: Mitchell (6, 31, 71, 75), Johnston (39), Dufty (47); Goals: Mitchell 3/7; Sin bin: Mamouzelos (37) – dangerous tackle

DRAGONS: 1 Tyrell Sloan, 5 Setu Tu, 3 Mathew Feagai, 4 Valentine Holmes, 20 David Fale, 6 Daniel Atkinson, 7 Kyle Flanagan, 8 Emre Guler, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Toby Couchman, 11 Luciano Leilua, 12 Jaydn Su’A, 17 Josh Kerr. Subs: 13 Hamish Stewart, 15 Blake Lawrie, 16 Jacob Halangahu, 18 Hame Sele (not used), 19 Kade Reed (not used), 21 Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga

Tries: Cook (21), Stewart (28); Goals: Holmes 2/2; Dismissal: Su’A (69) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 6-0, 6-6, 6-12, 10-12, 16-12; 20-12, 24-12, 30-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rabbitohs: Latrell Mitchell; Dragons: Toby Couchman

Penalty count: 7-8; Half-time: 16-12; Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski; Attendance: 15,116