1895 Cup is ‘great opportunity’ for Widnes Vikings says coach

ALLAN COLEMAN remains a firm fan of the 1895 Cup – even if it no longer involves a potential trip to Wembley.

The knockout competition for clubs outside Super League was inaugurated in 2019, and the final has been played alongside that of the Challenge Cup and since 2023, Women’s Challenge Cup.

Widnes, with Kieron Purtill at the helm, reached the first showpiece, losing 36-18 to Sheffield at Wembley.

Four further finals have been at the national stadium (the competition didn’t take place in 2020 due to the pandemic, while in 2022, it was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium because Wembley was unavailable).

This year’s final will take place on a different day – Bank Holiday Monday, August 31 – at a different neutral venue, yet to be confirmed, after it was decided the triple-header concept wasn’t working.

Ahead of Sunday’s first-round tie at Dewsbury Rams, Coleman said: “There are only two real opportunities to win trophies in the Championship – the Grand Final and the 1895 Cup.

“Unfortunately, with the way in which the table is looking, it’s looking like London Broncos will run away with the League Leaders’ Shield.

“That doesn’t guarantee that they will win the Grand Final, but the only other opportunity for silverware is the 1895 Cup.

“It gives clubs, players and fans a great opportunity.”