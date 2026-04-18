Brad Arthur unhappy despite big Leeds Rhinos win

BRAD ARTHUR insists Leeds defensive effort was not up to scratch after the Rhinos defeated Huddersfield 56-22.

Leeds excelled in attack but the head coach was unhappy with their effort at the other end of the field.

“We need to care a bit more about our defence,” Arthur said.

“It’s not good enough. The boys are a bit flat after that defensive performance. We went to sleep at times. It’s got to be more important to us.

“The attack was good, but when something doesn’t go our away and we turn the ball over we have to defend it.

“We need to be more resilient on our try-line. We have to care more about defence.

“I’m not disappointed, and nothing is ever going to be perfect, but we’ll be working on a lot of defence this week.

“Overall, it was a good performance. We’ve got a bit of confidence with the ball at the moment.”