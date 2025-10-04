Carl Forster leaves North Wales Crusaders for Super League role

CARL FORSTER has departed North Wales Crusaders – only days after winning the League One Coach of the Year award.

North Wales said that Forster has stood down “in order to take up a full-time position at a Super League club”.

After two seasons as player-coach – leading North Wales to the play-off final in 2023, then a disappointing seventh last year – Forster hung up his boots to be solely head coach.

Fourteen wins from 18 games saw the Crusaders finish top of the third tier this season, a point ahead of Workington Town in second.

Forster, who previously served as player-coach at Whitehaven and Rochdale Hornets, said in a message to supporters and staff: “I’d like to thank everyone at North Wales Crusaders for the last three years.

“It’s been a privilege to be your coach. The route to the play-off final in 2023 and getting our hands on the title this year will stay with me forever.

“To the fans, thank you for sticking with myself and the team throughout the tough times to see the good times.

“Winning the league is everything you guys deserved.

“The players and staff, the current group is the best I’ve ever had the pleasure of sharing a changing room with.

“I can’t thank you enough for the efforts and commitments you’ve given to myself and the club.”

The EggChaser group, which owns the club, explained: “Our head coach, Carl Forster, has an amazing opportunity to pursue a full-time role in Super League, for which, given it fulfils his ambition within the sport, we cannot stand in his way.

“It is therefore with a warm heart that we must make the progressive decision to enable Carl to be released from his head coach contract, which was due to run for another full season of 2026.

“North Wales Crusaders can only thank Carl for his efforts over the last three seasons. He has developed a winning culture within the squad and amassed a brilliant side.

“We are pleased that Carl, with the support of the board and the broader coaching staff, has been able to realise the success he has this season, which has undoubtedly stood out within rugby league.”