Matt Peet provides latest on Jake Wardle and Liam Marshall and explains difficulty of six away games

MATT PEET has provided an update on Jake Wardle and Liam Marshall ahead of Wigan Warriors’ clash with the Leigh Leopards this weekend.

Whilst Wardle looked to be struggling with a pec problem during Wigan’s 26-20 win over Castleford Tigers, Marshall was withdrawn from the starting line-up during the warm-up, with Jacob Douglas taking his spot.

“Liam is alright. He has ran a bit today. We thought he’d be good for last Friday but not,” Peet said.

“You weigh up everything, how he looks in training, the opposition and other players that are in contention and the team that will perform best on the evening.

“Jake is alright, we thought we would have to scan him but he pulled up alright.”

It’s almost unheard of in any team sport, but the Warriors have had to play six games away from home in a row.

Those away days have included travelling to Dewsbury to take on Huddersfield Giants, Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers – all old school grounds.

But Peet insists that him and his players have enjoyed the tough task.

“It’s been a test, not just the fact that we are away from home but consecutively away from home and I think we’ve played at some difficult venues,” Peet said.

“It’s a challenge but we’ve enjoyed it. It is a test.

“There are some young lads in there and they are learning all the time as am I. We enjoy the challenge of improving rather than worrying about the quantity of it.”